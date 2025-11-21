House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) had CNBC’s Rebecca Quick rolling her eyes during a tense exchange on healthcare.

Jeffries joined Quick on Squawk Box on Friday where she grilled him on whether Democrats actually want a bipartisan deal to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies. Quick noted that Reps. Tom Suozzi (D-NY) and Don Bacon (R-NE) pitched a two-year extension to avoid an end-of-the-year deadline that would see millions of people hit with rising health insurance costs.

Quick argued Democrats would need to agree to something like a one-year or two-year extension instead of pushing for more.

“If you want to get done, you are going to need at least some Republicans to come over, why not start with a one-year extension or potentially even a two-year extension?” Quick asked after arguing a three-year extension and other asks will be “dead in the water.”

Jeffries shot back that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) offered an extension in the midst of the government shutdown.

“That’s different. I’m talking about what you have now,” Quick said.

“You can ask me the question. I’ll provide the answer,” Jeffries said.

“Answer the question instead of going back,” Quick pushed him.

Jeffries blasted Republicans, accusing them of not being interested in past talks to extend subsidies.

“I’m providing an answer in order to provide context,” he said, earning an eye roll from Quick.

“It was one-year straight extension, plus a multi-year process through a bipartisan commission to more permanently resolve the Affordable Care Act issue. So having that context is absolutely important, regardless of what you may think,” he said.

Quick then accused the Democratic leader of not wanting a deal and instead playing politics. She argued Democrats may want insurance premiums to rise in order to make Republicans “hang themselves.”

“It’s important context to make me realize that I don’t think you want to get a deal done. I think this is something where you’d like to see the rates go higher and allow the Republicans to hang themselves with that. Is that the answer? Is this politics?” Quick said.

Jeffries blasted the “ridiculous assertion” and said, “Shame on you for saying that.”

Check out the exchange below:

REBECCA QUICK: If this is something that you want to satiate, if you want to get done, you are going to need at least some Republicans to come over, why not start with a one-year extension or potentially even a two-year extension? HAKEEM JEFFRIES: Well, Leader Schumer offered a one-year extension in the context of trying to end the Trump Republican shutdown. QUICK: That’s different. I’m talking about what you have now. Let’s not go back to what’s done in the past and what has not been extended. If you want to get something that it has actually done, you need to do something that will have bipartisan effect. JEFFRIES: You can ask me the question. I’ll provide the answer. QUICK: Answer the question instead of going back. JEFFRIES: I’m providing an answer in order to provide context. Republicans have repeatedly refused to take yes for an answer. It was a very reasonable multi-year extension that was offered. It was one year straight extension, plus a multi- year process through a bipartisan commission to more permanently resolve the Affordable Care Act issue. So having that context is absolutely important, regardless of what you may think. QUICK: It’s important context to make me realize that I don’t think you want to get a deal done. I think this is something where you’d like to see the rates go higher and allow the Republicans to hang themselves with that. Is that the answer? Is this politics? JEFFRIES: That’s absolutely a ridiculous assertion, and really shame on you for saying that. QUICK: Three years is not going to get passed so what do you do? JEFFRIES: It’s not a partisan issue for us. In fact, the states that are most impacted as it relates to an Affordable Care Act tax credit expiration are all Republican states. We’re talking about West Virginia, Wyoming, Alaska, Mississippi, right? Tennessee. QUICK: I agree. I’m not contesting that. That’s why you probably have some Republicans who would sign on if you guys could come up with something that actually looks like a bipartisan deal. JEFFRIES: Listen, this is not a partisan fight for us, it’s a patriotic fight. We’re fighting for every constituent, even if Republicans aren’t necessarily fighting for their own constituents. We want to find a bipartisan path forward. And that is what we’ve repeatedly indicated we want to do. Like, we want sit down and have a reasonable discussion, find common ground to address this issue. Now, Republicans said in the House they were willing to deal with the Affordable CARE Act tax credit issue after the government funding agreement was reached. Well, now the government shutdown is over and there’s still been no conversations with House Republican leaders despite- Mike Johnson never — QUICK: Mike Johnson never said that. The leader never said that. You do have Republicans though who would agree with you on something if it was actually bipartisan in nature. That’s what I’m trying to get at.

Watch above via CNBC.