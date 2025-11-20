Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) told CNN he’s “sure” Democrats are in the Epstein Files that will drop soon, but he’s not concerned.

Murphy joined CNN’s John Berman on Thursday morning following President Donald Trump giving his signature to legislation forcing the release of files related to late child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein.

“What if there are more names connected to the Democratic Party that come out as a result of this?” Berman asked Murphy.

“So what?” Murphy responded.

The senator argued the files need to be released to the public regardless of the political affiliation of anyone that could be implicated.

Epstein died of an apparent suicide in 2019 while facing sex trafficking charges. He was already a registered sex offender at the time. A bipartisan push to release more files came after Trump’s Department of Justice and FBI released a memo earlier this year concluding Epstein was not sex trafficking for others.

Critics pushed back on the conclusion, citing statements from alleged victims, as well as the sex trafficking convictions against longtime Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell. She is serving 20 years for sex trafficking, something the DOJ said she did in coordination with Epstein.

Murphy said on Thursday:

I mean, yes, I’m sure that there are Democrats in those files. There are Republicans in those files. There are, you know, Wall Street executives who have no political affiliation. What we want is to understand who was involved in this. I mean, I don’t think the president is so selfless that he was, you know, stopping the release of these files for so long because he was protecting his friends. I just think it stands to reason that he’s very much connected to this scandal. And we may or may not know the extent of that, because it could be that the president is going to try to find a way to redact any information connected to him from those files. But to me, it just doesn’t matter the political affiliation. The law is the law. They need to release the files.

Following Trump signing the Epstein bill, there is a 30 day countdown for the DOJ to produce the files in question.

Trump has repeatedly referred to the Epstein Files as a Democratic “hoax,” but he recently reversed course and told Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate Democrats like former President Bill Clinton over connections to Epstein. Bondi cited new “information” as the reason for her reversing course on whether further investigation into Epstein was needed, though she did not specify what this information is.

Watch above via CNN.