Stephen A. Smith Threatens Presidential Run Yet Again: ‘I’m Giving Strong Consideration to Being on That Debate Stage’

Stephen A. Smith has teased a possible jump into politics for some time now, but he made his strongest statement yet in an upcoming interview with CBS.

Smith sat with Robert Costa for CBS News Sunday Morning in an interview that will air in full on Februry 15. Smith told Costa he’s giving “strong consideration” to a 2028 presidential run and he’s got the year to study up and make a decision.

“I will confess to you, I’m giving strong consideration to being on that debate stage for 2027,” Smith said, according to Costa. “I’ve got this year coming up 2026, to think about it, to study, to know the issues.”

Stephen A. Smith to @CBSSunday airing Feb. 15: "I will confess to you, I'm giving strong consideration to being on that debate stage for 2027" and running for the Democratic nomination. "I've got this year coming up 2026, to think about it, to study, to know the issues." — Robert Costa (@costareports) February 13, 2026

ESPN and SiriusXM commentator and bestselling author @stephenasmith is a combative and colorful voice on sports. But now, with a weekly political show, he is gaining notice in Washington, too. This Sunday, Smith talks with @costareports about his journey and whether he might… pic.twitter.com/UZ0CUZf22r — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) February 13, 2026

Smith has said on multiple occasions that he’s considering a run for office, and he’s even appeared in some 2028 polls as a potential Democratic candidate.

Smith named Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro (D) and Maryland Governor Wes Moore (D) as his preferred 2028 candidates in September, but he’s also said he’s so dissatisfied with the Democratic Party that he feels he has “no choice” but to consider a run at the White House.

“I’ve been approached by people on Capitol Hill. I’ve been approached by people who are elected officials in office, whether it’s governors or mayors or what have you. People have legitimately, seriously, asked me about it. I have no desire to be a politician, but I’ve decided that I’m no longer going to close that door,” Smith said in April.

In a September interview with Bill Maher, however, Smith joked that he may need to give up too much money in order to become a politician, even as Maher urged him to run and shake things up.

“I’d have to give up too much money. I’m not giving up my money, man. I’m not giving up my money,” he said.

