Trump Vows to Visit Venezuela, Praises Maduro VP: ‘The Oil Is Coming Out’

President Donald Trump praised Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodríguez on Friday while taking questions from reporters outside the White House. Trump made clear he considers Rodríguez to be the official leader of Venezuela and that he’s happy with her primarily because “the oil is coming out, and a lot of money is being paid for oil by other nations.”

Rodríguez made headlines on Thursday for saying that Nicolás Maduro, who is standing trial in New York City, is still the “legitimate president” of Venezuela and that she is running Maduro’s government.

Trump said of Rodríguez, “Well, we have a very good relationship with the president of Venezuela. As you know, we’re working together very closely. We have our big oil companies going in. They’re going to be taking out the oil and selling the oil for a lot of money, and Venezuela is going to get a big part of that money. And the relationship we have right now with Venezuela is, I would say, a ten. The biggest beneficiary will be the people of this place.”

“On Venezuela, will you be recognizing Delcy Rodríguez’s government as the official government of Venezuela?” followed up a reporter.

Trump replied, “Well, right now we have done that. We’re dealing with them. And really, right now, they’ve done a great job. She’s done — Delcy has done a very, very good job. And the relationship is strong. The oil is coming out, and a lot of money is being paid for oil by other nations. And we’re taking care of it. We’re refining it. And we’re the only one that has the capability to refine it. Right now, the relationship with Venezuela is as good as it could be.”

“When are you planning to visit Venezuela, sir?” asked another reporter.

Trump insisted, “I’m going to make a visit to Venezuela. We haven’t decided [when].”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

