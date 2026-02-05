Stephen Colbert Reveals He Was Name-Checked in the Epstein Files: ‘No Such Thing as Bad Publicity!’

Stephen Colbert revealed Wednesday night that he’d been name-checked in the newly released tranche of Jeffrey Epstein emails, joining fellow late-night host Jon Stewart in being unexpectedly and awkwardly swept into the disclosure.

The mention, however, had nothing to do with Epstein’s criminal conduct and instead stemmed from an email in which one of Epstein’s associates recommended watching Colbert’s past explanation of Super PACs on his former Comedy Central show, The Colbert Report.

Colbert wasted no time deflating any hint of scandal, explaining the situation he said: “I got a little curious and did a little searching to see if I was in the files and unfortunately I am because one of Epstein’s associates was a fan of my old show, The Colbert Report – particularly of my explanation of massive anonymous campaign coffers known as Super PACs.”

The host read the email aloud: “Nobody explains it better than Stephen Colbert. It’s really funny. Think Jeffrey will enjoy watching.”

“Well, there’s no such thing as bad publicity,” Colbert joked.

He added that he would use the raving review to promote his show, flashing a mock-up image on screen: “Just look at our new Times Square billboard: ‘The Late Show: It’s really funny – think Jeffrey will enjoy watching!’”

The joke comes as researchers and news organizations dig through the 3.5 million Epstein files released last Friday, revealing dozens of familiar elite individuals named or in communication with the disgraced financier. While many of the mentions are incidental or speculative, the sheer breadth of familiar names has fueled renewed public scrutiny.

Colbert’s reaction echoed Stewart’s monologue on Monday, in which The Daily Show host theatrically “confessed” to appearing in the files before explaining that his name arose from a suggestion made in a 2015 exchange between Epstein and Hollywood producer Barry Josephson.

In the message about a potential stand-up project for Woody Allen, Josephson said “Stewart could host/narrate the biographical part” – a note that the host then riffed on in mock outrage.

Watch above via CBS.

