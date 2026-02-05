Trump Gives New Answer When Asked About (Unconstitutional) Third Term: ‘Wouldn’t It Be Terrrible If—’

President Donald Trump gave a new answer when NBC Nightly News anchor Tom Llamas asked him about a “scenario” in which he could serve a constitutionally prohibited third term.

Trump has been floating the idea of blowing off term limits for years, and one Republican has already introduced an amendment to allow it. But that amendment is surgically designed to exclude former President Barack Obama.

The president alternates between trolling about the idea (he regularly distributes “Trump 2028” merch), reluctantly conceding he can’t, and playing coy.

Llamas scored a big exclusive interview with Trump that’s set to air on Super Bowl Sunday, with clips rolling out in advance.

In an extended preview that aired on Tuesday night’s edition of NBC News NOW’s Top Story with Tom Llamas, Trump took the latter tack by openly refusing to give Llamas “the answer you’re looking for”:

TOM LLAMAS: On January 21st, 2029, do you see any scenario where you are still president? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I don’t know. It would be interesting. But wouldn’t it be terrible if I agreed with–, you know, if I gave you the answer that you’re looking for? It would make life so much less exciting, right? It would so much be less exciting. But I only do this for one reason. Make America great again, and that’s what we’re doing. We’re making America great, again, greater than ever before. Our country is greater than every before. We’re a rich nation. We’re taking in hundreds of billions of dollars in tariffs from nations that took advantage of us. They thought we were stupid. They thought we were fools. They laughed at us. You know people were laughing at us one and a half years ago. They laughed at this country. They’re not laughing anymore. They respect us. And I get along with them. They respect us

