Stephen Colbert Revels in Kristi Noem’s Firing – and Reveals Who He Wants Ousted Next

Stephen Colbert delighted in the downfall of Kristi Noem after President Donald Trump abruptly fired her from her role as Homeland Security secretary on Thursday in the first major cabinet shake-up of his second term.

Opening The Late Show on Thursday night, the comedian launched right into the news that Noem, a frequent target of his late-night criticism during her tenure, had been pushed out of the Department of Homeland Security.

“Well, it’s a rainy night here in New York,” Colbert began, before abruptly shifting gears as the studio audience applauded: “OK, enough of that. Let’s talk about Kristi Noem getting fired!”

“She’s out, she’s gone. Her fault for standing too close to that gravel pit,” Colbert joked, referencing a passage in her 2024 memoir No Going Back describing where she disposed of the dog’s body after she shot and killed the canine.

Colbert then added another barb aimed at the administration’s rhetoric on immigration enforcement.

“It’s too soon to know why Kristi Noem is gone. Before we find out any information about what happened, I just want to say with absolute certainty, she is a domestic terrorist who deserves to go to Gitmo,” he added, borrowing her label for ICE protester Alex Pretti, who was shot dead in Minnesota by federal agents.

Moments later, he corrected himself, mockingly reusing Noem’s excuse during congressional hearings this week: “I’m sorry, I’m being told that’s not true. But you know what, I acted on the information we had at the time.”

Earlier Thursday, Trump announced on Truth Social that Noem would leave DHS and instead serve as “Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas,” a new security initiative focused on the Western Hemisphere, while Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) would take over the department.

Colbert mocked the new role, joking that it “sounds like someone’s about to become the FIFA secretary of Homeland Security.”

Looking ahead, the comedian also took aim at the rest of Trump’s team, Colbert replied: “You know which Cabinet member I hope Trump fires next? All of them!”

The audience cheered.

Narrowing it down to a single person, however, the host did have an idea on who should go next: “But if I had to pick one, it would be HHS Secretary RFK Jr.”

“And that might happen,” he added, “because Junior just pissed off the wrong people” by “pedalling his MAHA madness” on Boston’s “beloved” Dunkin Donuts.

Watch above via CBS.

