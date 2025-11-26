CNN’s Erin Burnett was shocked to learn that support for polygamy and polyamorous relationships is “up like a rocket” in the United States.

On Wednesday’s OutFront, Burnett was joined by CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten to discuss support for “multiple spouses” or romantic partners after Pope Leo released a new decree telling the world’s Catholics that one spouse is enough. Burnett noted the statement by Leo came in response to African bishops being concerned with the rise of polygamy in their country.

“Building a trend line as to how many people are in a polyamorous relationship now versus 20 years ago is a little bit difficult. But we do know that the percentage who say it’s morally acceptable is up like a rocket. I mean, you compare it to 20 years ago, we were talking about just 6%. Look at it now, 21% say polygamy is morally acceptable,” Enten reported.

“Wait. Can I just say something? That’s one in five people,” Burnett responded.

Enten added that the younger people being polled, the more support for such ideas goes up.

The reporter noted there is no exact figure, but it’s estimated that nine million people in the country are in polyamorous relationships.

“This is really incredible. You know, it starts with a question in the morning, and we say, ‘Well, what’s going on here?’ I mean, that’s — wow. That really has you thinking,” Burnett said.

Enten noted that the highest concentration of polyamorous relationships (a term that didn’t enter the English language until 1990) is in Alaska and Oregon.

“You might think, OK, polygamy, you think of the state of Utah, Mormonism, but in fact, the two states that Google polyamorous relationships the most are actually Alaska and Oregon, not very religious states,” he said.

“Wow. That is very interesting,” Burnett said. “It’s also interesting the pictures you picked.”

“I’ve got people with hands going on top of hands,” Enten said.

“Because you can’t show faces,” an amused Burnett added.

“Yeah, monogamy for me. Thank you,” Enten said.

Watch above via CNN.