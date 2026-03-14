The conflict between Iran and the U.S. and Israel is continuing to escalate with Iran threatening UAE oil ports and a drone attack soon following.

President Donald Trump announced on Friday strikes on Kharg Island, a hub where a majority of Iran’s oil goes through. He said military targets on the island were “obliterated.”

“Moments ago, at my direction, the United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East, and totally obliterated every MILITARY target in Iran’s crown jewel, Kharg Island,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Iran responded by threatening United Arab Emirates (UAE), specifically vowing to target “ports, docks and hideouts within” cities.

Reuters reported not long after those public threats that some oil-loading operations were suspended in the United Arab Emirates’ Fujairah emirate, citing sources. CNN and others later aired video showing the oil hub on fire.

“Moments ago, at my direction, the United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East, and totally obliterated every MILITARY target in Iran’s crown jewel, Kharg Island,” Trump announced about the Kharg strikes.

The Port of Fujairah sits near the Strait of Hormuz where Iran has targeted cargo ships and tied up oil shipments. The emirate’s media office said on Saturday that the fire at the port was caused by an Iranian drone being intercepted. No injuries were reported. Approximately one million barrels of oil go through the port every day.

Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, made the original threat against UAE cities after the Kharg attack, saying they will target “all oil, economic, and energy infrastructures belonging to oil companies across the region that have American shares or cooperate with America.”

The port fire comes amid reports that the U.S. is moving warships and thousands of soldiers to the Middle East to respond to the conflict.

Watch above via CNN.

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