Tony Dokoupil Informs Trump That Renee Good’s ‘Heartbroken’ Father Is MAGA: ‘What Do You Say To Him?’

CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil told President Donald Trump that the father of the woman who was shot and killed by a federal agent in Minneapolis last week supports the president.

Thirty-seven-year-old Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent Jonathan Ross as she tried to drive away from Ross and other agents. The Trump administration has surged ICE and Border Patrol agents in the city and surrounding areas, with the federal officers raiding businesses, manhandling locals, and demanding residents prove citizenship.

On Tuesday, Dokoupil interviewed Trump in Detroit, where the president visited a Ford plant. The anchor alluded to a claim by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who alleged Good was engaged in “domestic terrorism.” Trump also maligned Good right after the shooting by calling her a “professional agitator.” Dokoupil declined to ask Trump about the latter remark.

Here is their exchange:

DOKOPUIL: I’ve got an important question about the situation in Minnesota, the death of Renee Nicole Good. I’ve been speaking to her father, who is a big supporter of yours– TRUMP: Good. DOKOPUIL: –like many Americans are. But he’s heartbroken right now. TRUMP: I can understand that. DOKOPUIL: He’s heartbroken because his daughter is dead. That’s obvious. He’s also heartbroken because you’re administration so quickly has come out and said she’s a domestic terrorist. What do you want to say to her father right now? TRUMP: Well, I wanna say to the father that I love all of our people. They can be on the other side. As you say, he might be on my side– DOKOUPIL: He is on your side. TRUMP: And I think that’s great. I do. I think it’s great. And I would bet you that she, under normal circumstances, was a very solid, wonderful person. But her actions were pretty tough. I’ve seen it many ways and many different shapes and forms. But the bottom line is, look, we have hundreds of thousands of murders in our country, killers. ICE is trying to get them out. They were let in through an open border policy of sleepy Joe Biden. ICE is working very hard to get them out. Their job is being made very, very difficult. And you know, when you look at that tape, it can be viewed two ways, I guess. But when you look at the way that car was pulled away, there were a couple of versions of that tape that are very, very bad.

Dokopuil then pivoted away from Good to the economy.

