Mike Huckabee Claims Conservatives Aren’t Really MAGA if They Oppose Foreign Regime Change: ‘Posers’

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee claimed on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Tuesday, that there was no room in the MAGA movement for conservatives who oppose foreign regime change and conflict.

“There are people in the MAGA movement, many people in the MAGA movement, in the United States, who are a little bit confused because they voted for a man in Donald Trump who wanted to end American involvement in foreign wars,” said Morgan during an interview with Huckabee. “And now they’re seeing potentially new strikes against Iran, they’re seeing perhaps an attempt at taking Greenland, they’re seeing the decapitation of the leader of Venezuela, and America now, according to Donald Trump, running the country .”

He questioned, “They’re saying this is incompatible with what they thought they were voting for. What is your response to that?”

“That’s a small minority of the people in the MAGA movement,” insisted Huckabee. “Because most of us who truly are the America First MAGA movement and have been since Donald Trump became president in 2016, I think what we say is, look, America First absolutely, but that doesn’t mean America only. We’re not isolationists. We live in a real world.”

The ambassador continued:

President Trump has not engaged us, got us into long-lasting wars that last for 15 or 20 years. My gosh, it was less than an hour that the B-2 bombers went over Iran, bombed the ever daylights out of Fordow and the nuclear sites. There were people who think they’re MAGA, they’re not, they’re posers, and they said, “Donald Trump will get us into a 20-year war. 20,000 Americans will be killed. We’ll have boots on the ground.” They look really stupid right now because that’s not what happened. President Trump did not get us into a protracted war. No Americans died and we didn’t put boots on the ground. So some of these folks just need to maybe do a little bit more reading and a little less screaming and they would recognize that what President Trump is doing is exactly what he said he would do and he’s doing it because is truly making America great again.

In the nearly 15-minute interview, Morgan failed to ask Huckabee about his recent secret meeting with Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard, who served 30 years in prison for selling U.S. secrets to Israel.

Huckabee reportedly hosted Pollard at the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem for a secret, off-schedule meeting, which reportedly “alarmed the Central Intelligence Agency’s station chief in Israel.”

Fox News host Mark Levin’s step-son David Milstein was also reportedly in attendance.

