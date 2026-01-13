‘Under Oath, It’s Different’: Manu Raju Presses Johnson If Trump Should Come Before Congress With the Clintons

CNN’s Manu Raju pressed House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) on Tuesday over whether or not he will move to hold Hillary and Bill Clinton in contempt and whether or not President Donald Trump should testify before Congress as well. The Clintons dodged their subpoena on Tuesday to testify before the House about former President Bill Clinton’s connection to convicted sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

“The Clintons defied the subpoena today. One, are you going to hold them in contempt? Two, should the House Oversight Committee also pursue Trump and get testimony from him with as much zeal?’ Raju asked Johnson.

“Umm, why would they need to? President Trump is open in endless press conferences on a daily basis. Anybody can ask him anything, and he’s addressed this issue ad nauseam,” Johnson replied, referring to Trump’s long, personal ties to Epstein.

“Under oath, it’s different,” interjected Raju.

“The Clintons have not,” Johnson finished, adding, “And I think it’s defiance of Congress for them to defy the subpoena. I mean, I think by definition, it’s a contempt of Congress, and we’ll have to see how that plays out.”

Attorneys for the Clintons sent the House GOP a letter on Tuesday, calling the subpoenas “invalid and legally unenforceable, untethered to a valid legislative purpose, unwarranted because they do not seek pertinent information, and an unprecedented infringement on the separation of powers.”

via CNN.