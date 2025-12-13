MS NOW’s Eugene Daniels dusted off an old tape of late President Jimmy Carter to draw a scathing comparison between the Democrat and President Donald Trump.

On Saturday’s The Weekend, Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) joined to discuss the state of the economy and Affordable Care Act subsidies soon expiring after Congress failed to pass an extension.

“Your president spent yet another week describing affordability as a hoax and surprise, surprise, that message doesn’t appear to be resonating with the American people,” Daniels declared before bringing Dean on.

He cited an Associated Press poll, conducted December 6-8, showing that just 31% approve of the handling of the economy and 67% disapprove.

Trump has been dismissing negative polls about the economy as “fake,” including in Truth Social posts this week where he complained he’s not getting enough “credit” for fixing the “mess” left by former President Joe Biden.

“When will I get credit for having created, with No Inflation, perhaps the Greatest Economy in the History of our Country? When will people understand what is happening? When will Polls reflect the Greatness of America at this point in time, and how bad it was just one year ago?” he wrote on Truth Social this week.

“Probably when the economy’s better. Maybe that’s when it’s going to happen. Come on now,” Daniels said in response to Trump’s question about getting “credit.”

Daniels also aired a clip of Trump talking about the economy and energy prices from the White House this week.

“I inherited, very simply, the highest prices in history and I’m bringing them down really fast, led by energy,” he said. “And when energy comes down, everything else comes down, but I’ve only been here a short while and we gave them a beautiful thing and they destroyed it.”

As Daniels invited on Dean, he pulled out a Jimmy Carter clip and compared Trump to his least favorite president.

“I actually want to go to another Democratic president as well because what Trump has been doing reminded me of something other presidents have tried,” Daniels said.

In the February 1977 video, Carter addressed rising energy prices by pleading with Americans to use less.

He said:

All of us must learn to waste less energy. Simply by keeping our thermostats for instance at 65 degrees in the daytime and 55 degrees at night, we could save half the current shortage of natural gas. There’s no way that I or anyone else in the government can solve our energy problems if you are not willing to help.

“Telling people they have to do something in order to fix their own problems only goes so far. We’ve seen presidents try this over and over and over again. President Trump’s version of it is to call it a hoax and a con job so there’s a little bit of a difference in that,” Daniels noted.

Dean recalled her father converting their fireplace into a wood-burning stove under Carter to help save on energy costs.

“In my district and throughout Pennsylvania, this is not landing well at all,” she said about Trump’s economy talk. “The price of electricity will be — is already up 15%. Add that to the price of groceries, add that to our problem with healthcare that Republicans are just so inept and unable to deal with. Affordability is a big problem.”

