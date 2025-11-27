Things became briefly awkward on Thursday when Fox News’ Will Cain was praising guest Andrew Schulz’s podcast, but had to inform him his co-host once branded him “donkey of the day.”

Comedian Schulz joined Cain on The Will Cain Show on Thursday where Cain praised Schulz’s podcast Brilliant Idiots, co-hosted by Charlamagne Tha God. As Cain was in the middle of praising the “thoughtful” discussions from the podcast pair, he informed Schulz that Charlamagne had once branded him “donkey of the day” on his Breakfast Club radio show.

“No! For what? What did you do?” a surprised Schulz asked.

Charlamagne made Cain his “donkey of the day” — a running segment on his show that is still going — in 2019 for criticizing the Philadelphia Flyers for removing a statue of late singer Kate Smith and stopping using her rendition of “God Bless America” after the revelation that she sang racist songs.

Cain was on ESPN at the time and angered Stephen A. Smith and others with his Smith take.

“I’m like, hey, this doesn’t solve anything to tear down her statue. And you’re diminishing her life into this one thing. And for that, of course, everybody on set, Stephen A., they were all mad at me,” he said.

WILL CAIN: A, we so rarely get to see people who have different points of view, but still like each other and are friends. And B, you’re both thoughtful. Even though Charlamagne’s given me “donkey of the day” at least once, maybe twice. ANDREW SCHULZ: No! For what? What did you do? CAIN: I was on ESPN defending — no, I wasn’t even defending — they had a big debate during our big race, you know, we’re gonna reexamine everything in America period of time. And they tore down the statue of Kate Smith in front of the Philadelphia Flyers where they play — she sang some wonderful version of God Bless America. They made a statue. But in the ’20s and ’30s, she also sang some racist songs. SCHULZ: Oh wow. CAIN: Which by the way, I’m sure she said, I want to do that song — A woman was not getting to pick her songs in the ’20s and ’30s. I’m like, hey, this doesn’t solve anything to tear down her statue. And you’re diminishing her life into this one thing. And for that, of course, everybody on set, Stephen A, they were all mad at me. And Charlamagne gave me “donkey of the day.” SCHULZ: Interesting. I mean, I gotta see how racist the songs were and how much they were on there. CAIN: They were very racist. SCHULZ: Oh boy, now I kinda want to listen to them.

