‘TRUMP DID NOTHING WRONG!’ CNN’s Abby Phillip Rattles off MAGA Influencers Defending Trump’s Racist Obama Post

Not everyone is condemning President Donald Trump for posting a video depicting former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama as apes.

Thursday night on Truth Social, Trump posted a 62-second AI-generated video peddling false claims about the 2020 election. Toward the end of the video, the Obamas’ heads can be seen superimposed on the bodies of apes. On Friday, Trump was widely condemned by prominent figures across the political spectrum. Ultimately, Trump deleted the post, which the White House claimed was posted by an unnamed staffer.

“I looked at it,” Trump said when asked about the post on Friday night. “I didn’t see the whole thing. I gave it to the people. They posted it.”

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), the Senate’s only Black Republican, called the post “the most racist thing I’ve seen out of this White House.”

On Friday’s CNN NewsNight, host Abby Phillip noted that several prominent right-wingers actually defended the post:

There’s a divide here. There are the people, lawmakers, who are criticizing him. And then there’s Laura Loomer, who advises the president, is there all the time. She says, “DONALD TRUMP DID NOTHING WRONG… nobody has done more for black people than Donald Trump.” She also called for Tim Scott to resign because he condemned Trump.

You’ve got Benny Johnson saying “a hoax you got tricked into falling for by Democrats.”

Dinesh D’Souza says, “In context, this is both amusing and harmless… another race hoax from the left.

There’s more. [From South Carolina Lt. Governor Pamela Evette] “Another case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Etc., etc.

Phillip went on to say that while Republicans allege that Democrats use race as a political cudgel, “But actually, Trump is bringing up race all the time and using it as a political weapon.”

Shortly before NewsNight aired, a reporter asked Trump if he would apologize for the post.

“No, I didn’t make a mistake,” the president replied.

Watch above via CNN.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!