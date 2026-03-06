Trump Says Soldiers Maimed by Iran Are ‘Walking Around Without Legs’ 

President Donald Trump held a college sports roundtable at the White House, where reporters were eager to ask questions about another matter.

On Friday, the president hosted notable people from the worlds of sports and politics, including Tiger Woods, Nick Saban, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, to address the NCAA’s name, image, and likeness policies.

Not surprisingly, the reporters in the room had questions about Trump’s ongoing war with Iran, which began on Saturday when the U.S. and Israel carried out strikes in the country.

Fox News Senior White House Correspondent Peter Doocy tried to ask Trump about a report about Russia giving Iran intelligence about the U.S. military.

“I have a lot of respect for you. You’ve always been very nice to me,” Trump said. “What a stupid question that is to be asking at this time. We’re talking about something else.”

Later on, the president called on Doocy a second time.

“Peter, I’ll give you one more chance because that was a bad question you asked before,” Trump said. “Go ahead.”

“What is motivating you to do this right now?” Doocy asked. “Because there is a lot of other stuff going on in the world.”

“In Iran, we’re doing very well,” Trump replied. “Somebody said, ‘How would you score it from 0 to 10?’ I said, ‘I’d give it a 12 to 15.’ Their army is gone. They’re just about– look, their navy is gone. Their communications are gone. Their leaders are gone.”

Trump then appeared to pivot to the Iraq war, where, according to the U.S. government, many American soldiers were wounded by roadside bombs with material provided by Iran.

“The situation with a very bad and very sick group of leaders, who were killing a lot of people,” he said. “A lot of our people were being killed. They were being maimed. They were being destroyed with their bombs all over the place, planted in roads, and we called them the roadside bombs. Walking around without legs, without arms, face blasted. Killed many, many people.”

Watch above via NewsNation.

