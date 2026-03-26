Trump Tears Into SCOTUS, Rebuffs Chief Justice Roberts: ‘The Supreme Court Has Really Hurt Our Country’

President Donald Trump tore into the Supreme Court on Thursday, accusing the institution of having “really hurt our country.”

“You know, its interesting, because I just saw something that the nursing home business and the daycare centers in particular, they went out and inspected them in Minnesota, and they didn’t exist,” said Trump during a press conference on Thursday. “There happens to be a young man, Nick – nice young man, he’s done a very good job – they’re knocking on doors, it’s like homes, and they’re getting hundreds of thousands. They didn’t exist, and in California it’s worse. It’s even worse.”

He continued, “So I spoke with Russell Vought, I said, ‘Russell don’t send them any money.’ He said, ‘But we have a court order that we have to.’ Can you believe it? A judge. The judges are really hurting this country.”

“Justice Roberts doesn’t like when I say it, but the judges are really hurting this country,” concluded Trump. “And frankly the justices, the Supreme Court, has really hurt our country too.”

President Trump has repeatedly criticized the Supreme Court, and on Wednesday, he specifically tore into two of the justices he appointed.

“Bad courts in this country are costing us a tremendous amount of money,” protested Trump. “And the Supreme Court, that’s right, of the United States, cost our country– all they needed was a sentence– our country hundreds of billions of dollars, and they couldn’t care less.”

Trump went on to single out two justices he appointed to the Supreme Court – Justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett – calling them “bad for our country.”

“They couldn’t care less, and not that it matters – doesn’t matter at all – but two of the people that voted for that I appointed, and they sicken me,” he continued. “They sicken me ’cause they are bad for our country.”

Watch above via CNN.

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