Trump Tells Child He Wants ‘To Make Sure’ That ‘A Bad Santa’ Doesn’t Enter the Country

President Donald Trump told a child on Christmas Eve, Wednesday, that he had to track Santa Claus to make sure that “Santa is being good” and that a “bad Santa” is not “infiltrating into our country.”

Asked about the popular “tracker” which follows Santa’s movements, Trump said:

Well, we track Santa all over the world. We want to make sure that Santa is being good. Santa is a very good person. We want to make sure that he’s not infiltrated, that we’re not infiltrating into our country a bad Santa. But we found out that Santa is good, Santa loves you, Santa loves Oklahoma like I do. You know, Oklahoma was very good to me in the election so I love Oklahoma. Don’t ever leave Oklahoma, okay?

“Okay, I’ll try,” the child could be heard responding.

Trump replied, “Good. That’s good.”

Asked by another child when Santa was “going to be here?” Trump said, “Well, Santa is going to stop over tonight, leave you a lot of beautiful presents. Like, really beautiful presents. What do you want more than anything else? What present would you like?”

“Dollhouse,” the child answered.

“Wow, a dollhouse, huh? I think we can work that out,” concluded Trump. “I have a feeling mommy really can work that out, right? I think Santa’s gonna bring you the most beautiful dollhouse you’ve ever seen, okay?”

The president took issue with one child after she said she didn’t want Santa to bring her coal for Christmas.

“You mean clean, beautiful coal,” responded Trump. “I had to do that, I’m sorry. No, coal is clean and beautiful, please remember that at all costs. But you don’t want clean, beautiful coal, right?”

“No,” the child replied.

