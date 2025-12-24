Trump Fires off Angry Holiday Message to ‘Radical Left Scum’

In his signature fashion, President Donald Trump sent a Christmas message to wish everyone a Merry Christmas, including his political opponents, whom he deemed “scum.”

Trump is spending the holiday at Mar-a-Lago, where on Wednesday, he took phone calls from children across the country and told them Santa’s current location and asked them what they want for Christmas.

A couple of hours later, the president took to Truth Social, where he fired off some salty season’s greetings:

Merry Christmas to all, including the Radical Left Scum that is doing everything possible to destroy our Country, but are failing badly. We no longer have Open Borders, Men in Women’s Sports, Transgender for Everyone, or Weak Law Enforcement. What we do have is a Record Stock Market and 401K’s, Lowest Crime numbers in decades, No Inflation, and yesterday, a 4.3 GDP, two points better than expected. Tariffs have given us Trillions of Dollars in Growth and Prosperity, and the strongest National Security we have ever had. We are respected again, perhaps like never before. God Bless America!!! President DJT

While speaking with the aforementioned kids, Trump told one Pennsylvania tot that he likes the state because “We won Pennsylvania, actually, three times.” Trump won the state twice in the three general elections from 2016 to 2024. After the boy rattled off his wish list, the president replied, “Well, you’ll get all of it,” as the boy’s mother listened on.

On another call, a little girl told Trump she does not want coal for Christmas.

“No, you don’t want– well, coal is– you mean clean, beautiful coal,” Trump said, laughing. “I had to do that, I’m sorry. No, coal is clean and beautiful, please remember that at all costs. But you don’t want clean, beautiful coal, right?”