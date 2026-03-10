Trump Tells Fox News Negotiations With Iran ‘Possible’: Regime Leaders ‘Want to Talk Badly’

President Donald Trump has suggested he could be willing to open talks with Iran, telling Fox News that negotiations remain “possible” depending on the conditions offered by Tehran and that the regime leaders “want to talk badly.”

The president made the remarks in an interview with the network’s chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst on Monday evening, as U.S. strikes against Iranian military infrastructure continue.

Speaking on Fox & Friends on Tuesday morning, Yingst described the exchange, saying he directly asked Trump whether he would negotiate with Iranian leaders:

He told me, ‘I’m hearing they wants to talk badly,’ adding that: ‘It’s possible. Depends on what terms, possible, only possible’ he said. ‘You know, we sort of don’t have to speak anymore, you know, if you really think about it, but it’s possible.’

The president also used the interview to reiterate his hostility toward Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, saying: “I don’t believe he can live in peace.”

Yingst told the co-hosts that the apparent Iranian interest in negotiations comes as the country faces severe military losses following the launch of a U.S. operation targeting its naval and missile capabilities.

The president also remarked that he was “surprised” the regime decided to target neighboring nations after the joint U.S.-Israeli attacks began on February 28.

Watch above via Fox & Friends.

