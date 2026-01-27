‘I Shake Up Teams!’ Trump Explains Why He Benched Greg Bovino for Tom Homan

President Donald Trump fielded a question about him switching the officials who are leading his crackdown on illegal immigration in Minnesota while speaking to reporters on Tuesday.

Trump spoke to a handful of journalists while making an appearance in Iowa. One reporter asked him, “Why did you decide to shake up your leadership team in Minnesota?”

“I do that all the time, I shake up teams,” Trump said while shaking his head.

He then lifted his right arm and gestured to the assembled farmers and local businesspeople who were flanking him. Trump said they would do the same thing in his position, adding “you shake up your team if they can’t do the crops fast enough.”

The president was asked that question following the shooting death of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis last weekend.

Afterwards, Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino said Pretti intended to “massacre” immigration agents because he was carrying a 9mm gun, and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem made similar comments, saying Pretti intended to “kill.”

Trump has not gone as far as them with his comments, saying over the weekend that his administration was “reviewing everything.”

Bovino was reportedly ousted following his comments and is expected to retire soon, while Trump sent White House border czar Tom Homan to spearhead the operation in Minnesota on Monday.

Trump was asked for his opinion on the shooting again while in Iowa.

“He certainly shouldn’t have been carrying a gun. But hey look, bottom line — everyone in this room, we view that as a very unfortunate incident. Everyone, unless you’re a stupid person. Very, very unfortunate incident,” Trump told reporters on Tuesday.

He continued, “I don’t like that he had a gun. I don’t like that he had two fully loaded magazines. That’s a lot of bad stuff. And despite that, I say that’s a very unfortunate incident.”

Trump did not call out Bovino, Noem, or any other officials by name earlier. He said he had an “incredible team” that has done a great job closing down the border, but that he wants to change things up at this time.

Watch above via Fox News.

