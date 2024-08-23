Trump’s Fox News Interview Ended Abruptly, So He Called Greg Gutfeld Live After Who Tells Him Not to Say Anything ‘That’ll Get You in Trouble!’

Donald Trump didn’t have enough time for an interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, so the former president called into Greg Gutfeld’s show just minutes later.

Baier and MacCallum interviewed Trump by phone from Chicago, where the pair were doing special coverage of the Democratic National Convention. The special coverage required cutting the interview short as they had to switch to a live taping of Gutfeld’s show. The hosts wrapped up the Trump interview quickly, but they all ended with a “thank you” as they teased Gutfeld’s upcoming show.

“That wasn’t my fault, Donald Trump!” Gutfeld joked at the top of his show. “He’s still talking by the way.”

Baier and MacCallum offer a portion of live coverage of the DNC before cutting to Gutfeld’s show, but the coverage typically lasts only a handful of minutes. When Gutfeld began his program, he opened with a call from the former president.

“Mr. President, I’m live now, say hello to my audience,” Gutfeld said as the audience cheered, adding, “So don’t say anything that will get you in trouble!”

“At this point, what difference does it make? We’re doing well; we’re leading in the polls,” Trump said as the audience continued to cheer.

Trump echoed some of the points he’d made in his previous interview, including accusing Democrats of staging a “coup” to get President Joe Biden to drop his reelection campaign.

“Alright, Mr. P, I got to go!” Gutfeld said as he wrapped up the call.

The Fox News host added about the surprise moment, “I told you he was going to call!”

