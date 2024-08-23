Trump Accidentally Praises Kamala Harris During Border Photo Op

Former President Donald Trump accidentally praised Vice President Kamala Harris during a border photo op, inadvertently crediting her for creating “one of the best cities in the world!”

As the Democratic National Convention (DNC) entered its final hours Thursday, Trump counter-programmed by holding a photo op and taking questions at the border in Cochise County, Arizona.

Trump spoke for over an hour, during which he casually admitted he just didn’t quite get enough votes to beat Biden. Trump complained about “a horrible, horrible election, where I got many millions more votes than I got the first time, but didn’t quite make it, just a little bit short.”

In another part of the event, he ranted about the sad state of San Francisco as compared to bygone glory days from a specific timeframe — the year 2009:

DONALD TRUMP: To the highest standards of Border Patrol. These guys are fantastic. I’ll tell you, these are courageous people. They’re fighting for the country. They’re fighting against these radical left lunatics that are destroying our country. And she’s the leader of the pack. She destroyed San Francisco. Absolutely destroyed it! She destroyed California. You can’t go into California. You can’t go into San Francisco. It’s not livable. 15 years ago it was the best city in the country! One of the best cities in the world! And now you can’t do anything. Look at what she’s done. And now she’s going to be president, and she’s going to do the exact same thing.

Of course, 15 years ago the city was then under the leadership of then-Mayor Gavin Newsom and none other than then-San Francisco District Attorney Kamala Devi Harris, in the heart of their respective tenures.

Harris was elected district attorney in 2003 and reelected in 2007, serving in the post until she was elected California state attorney general in 2010 and assumed the post in 2011.

