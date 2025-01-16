Trump’s NSA Pick Mike Waltz Tells Fox & Friends That TikTok Isn’t Going Anywhere: We Will Keep it ‘From Going Dark’

President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to serve as National Security Advisor, Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL), vowed that the app will not be going anywhere under the new administration.

During a Thursday morning on Fox & Friends, host Steve Doocy asked Waltz about a recent report in the Washington Post claiming Trump will halt the current sale-or-ban law being enforced by the Biden White House with an executive order.

Waltz revealed that Trump plans to keep the popular video sharing platform “from going dark” by citing a loop hole in the legislation that gives the company a lifeline so long as there is a “viable deal on the table.”

DOOCY: Speaking of Donald Trump yesterday, it became clear in The Washington Post that it sounds like Donald Trump is trying to throw TikTok. Some sort of a lifeline could have an executive order to save the platform. I know a lot of people don’t like it, national security concerns, but there are 170 million Americans who use it. So what’s going to happen to it? WALTZ: Well, President Trump and this is in line with the legislation. Well, we will put measures in place to keep TikTok from going dark in the legislation allows for an extension as long as a viable deal is on the table. And then, you know, essentially that buys President Trump time to keep TikTok going. It’s been a great platform for him and his campaign to get his America first message out. But at the same time, he wants to protect their data. You know, conservatives don’t want the FBI and they certainly don’t want the Chinese communists getting their passwords, getting their data and being able to overly influence the American people.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.