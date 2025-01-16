Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chair Jessica Rosenworcel used her final weeks in office to “take a stand on behalf of the First Amendment” by dismissing four high-profile petitions she said attempted to “weaponize” the agency’s authority for political purposes.

The petitions targeted both conservative and liberal broadcasters. One complaint was a bid by ex-Fox executive Preston Padden to revoke the license of a Fox-owned station alleging they promoted President-elect Donald Trump’s past claims the 2020 election was stolen.

The three others were all filed by the Center for American Rights, a conservative nonprofit. One complaint alleged ABC News favoritism toward Vice President Kamala Harris during a presidential debate. Another criticized CBS News for its editing of an interview with Harris, while a third took issue with NBC’s SNL episode featuring Harris without offering equal airtime to Trump.

Rosenworcel’s statement following the dismissal, announced Thursday, sent a clear signal against political interference in broadcast licensing and reinforcing the agency’s independence before Trump takes office.

The president-elect previously threatened the federally issued licenses of television networks whose reporting or commentary he disliked, threats echoed by his incoming FCC chief Brendan Carr.

“The FCC should not be the President’s speech police,” Rosenworcel wrote. “The FCC should not be journalism’s censor-in-chief.”

“The facts and legal circumstances in each of these cases are different,” Rosenworcel stated. “But what they share is that they seek to weaponize the licensing authority of the FCC in a way that is fundamentally at odds with the First Amendment. To do so would set a dangerous precedent. That is why we reject it here.”

The outgoing chair’s move, CNN media analyst Brian Stelter wrote, is “not just tidying up before her term ends” but “trying to convince others about the value of a clean house.” He further pointed out that the complaints could be refiled next week when Carr takes up his role.