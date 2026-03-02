WATCH: Melania Trump Raises Eyebrows By Presiding Over UN Security Council in Historic First

First Lady Melania Trump presided over the U.N. Security Council on Monday, a historic first for a first lady. Fox News’s Martha MacCallum played a quick clip from the meeting and acknowledged the historic moment.

“President Trump not putting any parameters on what he may do in order to accomplish these goals. And look who we have at the United Nations right now. First Lady Melania Trump is presiding over the U.N. Security Council meeting. A first lady or first gentleman has never done this. The country has a rotating presidency. The U.S. holds it for a month in March. Let’s watch some of this,” MacCallum said before playing a clip of Melania Trump:

With the Rule 39 of the Council’s Provisional Rules of Procedure, I invite Ms. Rosemary DiCarlo, Undersecretary General of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, to participate in this meeting. It is so decided. The Security Council will now begin its consideration of item two of the agenda. I now give the floor to Ms. Rosemary DiCarlo. Thank you, Madam President.

“All right, we’ll keep an eye on that — an interesting afternoon as the first lady really presses a couple of her big initiatives: education and technology, and the pathway for peace in the world that can be bridged through those two avenues. We’ll keep a close eye on that — interesting, and a first for our First Lady at the United Nations this afternoon,” MacCallum added before moving on with coverage of the U.S.-Israeli operation against Iran:

And with that, we get back to our lead story on Iran and we bring in retired four-star general Joseph Votel. During his nearly four decades of service in the Army, he led Special Operations Command and Central Command, overseeing military operations in the Middle East. He’s a distinguished military fellow at the Middle East Institute. Great to have you with us today, sir. Thank you very much for joining me.

Many of the administration’s critics were quick to pounce on Melania Trump standing in at the U.N. — she was there to chair a meeting on children in conflict, which has been a key issue of hers.

Pod Save America’s Tommy Veitor, a former Obama official, reacted by writing, “Our country has become a joke.”

Our country has become a joke https://t.co/sw8LnSkoGx — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) March 2, 2026

Below are some more reactions:

Someone please pull the plug on this awful simulation.

FFS. 🤦🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/Q85rrWFHTT — Tara Setmayer 🌻 🇺🇸 (@TaraSetmayer) March 2, 2026

We are in a major war, and this clown shit is what we're doing. https://t.co/cnlEI08vzT — John Jackson (@hissgoescobra) March 2, 2026

Hillarycare is now Melanianited Nations https://t.co/YkHLBu95wn — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) March 2, 2026

Like what is even going on? https://t.co/hkTF3xDuB6 — Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta) March 2, 2026

