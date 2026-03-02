Hillary Clinton and Her Lawyer Scold Boebert for Asking About ‘Wacky Pizzagate Scam’: ‘Can’t Believe You’re Even Referencing It!’

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton bristled when Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) brought up the pizzagate conspiracy theory in newly-released video from last Thursday’s deposition on the Epstein files.

The conspiracy theory was promoted widely online during the 2016 presidential race by pro-Trump figures like Alex Jones, Jack Posobiec, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. It claimed that emails from Clinton’s campaign manager, John Podesta, pointed to a Democratic-led child sex-trafficking ring operating out of a pizzeria in Washington, D.C. The theory culminated with a North Carolina man firing his assault rifle inside the restaurant when he went to “investigate.”

Law enforcement found no evidence that pizzagate was anything other than a baseless hoax.

During her line of questioning, Boebert appeared to try to link the fabricated pizzagate details to the sex trafficking crimes committed by late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

“In past public statements, as in 2017 public speeches and interviews, you described pizzagate as a ‘baseless conspiracy theory,’ alleging you and others ran a child sex-trafficking ring from a Washington pizzeria basement. Have you reviewed any 2025-2026 Epstein files that were released that you believe referenced or relate to those specific 2016 claims regarding the Podesta emails, Comet Ping Pong Pizza, used as code, possibly?”

As Clinton shook her head apparently in disbelief, her lawyer stepped in to clarify: “You’re asking her about whether she’s reviewed emails in files which relate to the wacky pizzagate scam?”

“You can characterize it however you want, I’d just like to know if she’s familiar with any of them,” Boebert said.

Another lawyer interjected, “So, excuse me, your question is about whether or not she has reviewed any emails in the Epstein released files about pizzagate?”

When Boebert indicated that was correct, Clinton answered, “Pizzagate was totally made up. It was an outrageous allegation that ended up hurting a number of people that caused a deranged young man to show up with his assault rifle and shoot up a local pizzeria. I can’t believe you’re even referencing it. You should be —” Clinton trailed off, shaking her head.

“There are connections to the language,” Boebert protested.

“Well, the QAnon people believe there are so, have at it!” Clinton said in disgust.

Clinton has denied any knowledge of Epstein’s crimes.

Watch the clip above via the House Oversight Committee.

