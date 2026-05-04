Bill Maher Doesn’t Regret Backing Iran War — Even Though Trump Is Up His ‘A** Again’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Bill Maher said he has no regrets being one of the few famous liberals to publicly back President Donald Trump launching his war against Iran — even as the president has been bashing him on social media.

“I got Trump up my a** again this week,” Maher said on the latest episode of his Club Random podcast on Monday. “I don’t need anymore beef.”

But since it’s unclear when the episode was recorded, it’s hard to tell which Trump rant he is referring to. That’s because the president has ripped him multiple times over the last few months.

Maher’s new episode came out after Trump trashed him twice last weekend for his interview with California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on HBO’s Real Time. Trump called Maher a “MORON” — in all capital letters — who “choked” the big interview in a searing post on Truth Social, then followed it up with another post saying Maher was “eaten up” by the governor.

If the episode was recorded before those verbal punches from Trump, the veteran comic could have been referring to when Trump slammed him in February or went on a social media tirade against him in March. Those posts ripped Maher’s much-publicized dinner with Trump at the White House last year; Trump mocked Maher for the dinner again this past weekend, saying the first thing Maher did was ask him for a drink.

“It was very endearing but, at the same time, absolutely pathetic,” Trump said.

Later in the episode on Monday, Maher said he was Trump’s biggest critic before their dinner, but that he wasn’t second guessing telling his audience afterwards that Trump is different behind closed doors. He said the same goes for his support of Operation Epic Fury.

“He got mad at me again, and now he’s pulled other stuff,” Maher said, “but I still supported the idea of going into Iran.”

Maher said that showed you cannot “bribe” or “incentivize” him to think one way or another.

“While he was attacking me, I was saying ‘No, I’m one of the few liberals who thinks, yea, we needed to do this with Iran,” he explained.

He added it is “so liberating” to not have to make sure his views fit the general liberal consensus — or appease the president.

Watch above via YouTube.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!