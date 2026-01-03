President Donald Trump lashed out at Democrat critics calling his shocking strikes on Venezuela “illegal” and unconstitutional just hours after announcing the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Trump joined Fox & Friends Weekend by phone after announcing through social media that Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were both captured following massive strikes on Caracas, Venezuela’s capital. The strikes follow a number of operations carried out by the U.S., including striking boats from Venezuela that U.S. officials have alleged are carrying illegal drugs to the U.S.

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that Maduro and his wife were indicted and charged with “Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy, Cocaine Importation Conspiracy, Possession of Machineguns and Destructive Devices, and Conspiracy to Possess Machineguns and Destructive Devices against the United States.”

Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been indicted in the Southern District of New York. Nicolas Maduro has been charged with Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy, Cocaine Importation Conspiracy, Possession of Machineguns and Destructive Devices, and Conspiracy to Possess… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) January 3, 2026

During his Saturday interview just hours after announcing the foreign operation, Trump dismissed critics questioning the legality of his strikes and capture of Maduro, whose election victory has long been questioned by global officials. Charlie Hurt noted that Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA) accused Trump of launching a “unjustified, illegal strike” on Venezuela by not getting congressional approval.

Without authorization from Congress, and with the vast majority of Americans opposed to military action, Trump just launched an unjustified, illegal strike on Venezuela. He says we don’t have enough money for healthcare for Americans—but somehow we have unlimited funds for war?? — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) January 3, 2026

“These are weak, stupid people and they’re trying to save themselves from almost destroying our country. If I didn’t get elected, our country would not — I don’t even think we would have a country right now. We were heading down the path of destruction,” Trump said.

He went on to brag about inflation rates and declared we wouldn’t “have a country” if former Vice President Kamala Harris had won the White House in the 2024 presidential election.

Trump eventually turned back to the Venezuela operation, calling it “genius” and urging Democrats to celebrate a “great job” instead of complaining about whether it was constitutional.

He said:

As far as last night was concerned, it was really genius. What they did is genius. Democrats, maybe they’ll take a shot, you know, they’ll take a shot — all they do is complain. They don’t talk about — they should say, you know what, we did a great job. We’re stopping drugs from coming into this country and nobody’s been able to do it until we came along. But they should say great job. They shouldn’t say, oh, gee, maybe it’s not constitutional, you know, the same old stuff that we’ve been hearing for years and years and years.

Watch above via Fox News.