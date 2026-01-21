Trump Gives Head-Scratching Answer About 2026 Agenda: ‘Water Coming Out of a Sink’

President Donald Trump gave a head-scratching answer about “water coming out of a sink” on Tuesday after he was asked what was on his agenda for 2026.

“For 2026, especially in a midterm election year, what is your goal for Congress in terms of getting your agenda through?” asked NewsNation host Katie Pavlich during an interview with Trump. “What is on the agenda? What expectations do you have for Congress?”

The president responded:

Well, one of the things I’d like to do– you know, we passed so many executive orders. I have great executive orders and they’re really common sense and good. I mean, like water coming out of a sink. The water wouldn’t come out. They had all sorts of ridiculous restrictions. I took all of that off. Coming out of the showerhead, you’d stand under a shower, there’s no water coming out. So I passed so many things like that. Straws. They don’t have to be paper anymore. They don’t have to melt in your mouth. So I passed so many different things like that, and much more important things, but like that. They’re important, they’re quality of life, and I’d like to have all of that confirmed by Congress if we can, and we’ve done a lot of it. We’ve done probably 35, 40%. I’d like to get them all confirmed. Every one of them.

Pavlich questioned, “So you’d like your executive orders codified in law, so to speak?”

“Ideally we get them codified and we get them codified soon, yes,” concluded Trump.

President Trump has repeatedly ranted about domestic water flow and paper straws in recent years, complaining in 2019 that Americans were “flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times” in a row because there wasn’t enough water.

“You turn on the shower, you’re not allowed to have any water anymore,” he said at the time. “Remember the dishwasher? You’d press it, boom, there would be like an explosion, five minutes later, he opened it up, the steam pours out, the dishes. Now you press it 12 times, women tell me, again, they give you four drops of water, and there are places where there’s so much water they don’t know what to do with it.”

He continued, “It’s terrible. You wanna wash your hands, you turn on the sink, no water comes out, so you leave the water on ten times as long, it’s the same thing. You have a shower. Drip. It’s no good for me.”

Last year, Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy also vowed on Newsmax that Trump would get more water out of showerheads.

“The president is talking about showerheads,” he said. “You don’t have enough water that can come through your showerhead because of Biden’s regulations, and so again, fixing small things like that – hopefully he’s gonna get the dishwashers – wouldn’t it be great if dishwashers worked again? Where you don’t have to wash your dishes first and then put them in the dishwasher to actually get a little heat on them?”

