‘Who Are Those People?’ Fox’s Lawrence Jones Grills Far-Left Dem Over Claim Voters Are ‘Sad’ Ayatollah Is Dead

Fox News anchor Lawrence Jones pressed Michigan Senate Abdul El-Sayed (D) for an answer on Tuesday morning about who could possibly be “sad” about Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei being killed at the start of Operation Epic Fury.

Jones asked El-Sayed about it a week after The Washington Free Beacon released audio of the candidate talking to staffers about the death of the ayatollah. El-Sayed told his team, “I also want to remind you guys that there are a lot of people in Dearborn who are sad today. So, like, I just don’t want to comment on Khamenei at all. Like, I don’t think it’s worth even touching that.”

Jones asked El-Sayed about it on Fox & Friends — and the candidate dodged the question by comparing the Khamenei to Trump.

“Who are the people within the community that are sad about the ayatollah being dead? Because the peaceful Muslims that I know, including those that are in the gulf state that are supporting this action right now, they reject him and they wanted him dead,” Jones said. “So who are those people that you know that are sad and why?”

“Well, look, I’m no apologist for any regime, including our own. And at the end of the day, the question is whether or not a leader focuses on his or her people. Clearly the ayatollah did not, and clearly Donald Trump and this administration is not, either,” El-Sayed said.

He continued:

Again, I’m going to tell you they are white, they are black, they are Arab, and non-Arab. They are Muslim and not Muslim. They are all the people that had to pump gas this morning to get to work and realize they were going to have to end up paying tremendously more money because of an an illegal unjustifiable war. So the notion that the ayatollah is dead is one thing, but the notion by which our country did it — fighting a third [conflict] in a third country this year alone, that there is the problem. I think we have to understand that in politics, in government, the means don’t always justify the end. The end doesn’t always justify the means. And I think Americans of all stripes right now are unified in asking, what is the end here and what are we doing?

Jones responded by reading off a list of Iranian-sponsored terrorist attacks that have killed Americans over the years.

Watch above via Fox News.

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