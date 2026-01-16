Wolf Blitzer Spars With DHS Spox, Says Noem’s Statement on Killing ‘Really Was Outrageous’

CNN anchors Wolf Blitzer and Pamela Brown sparred with Trump Homeland Security Department spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin on Friday during an at times very tense interview.

“And when she called this 37-year-old mother of three who was driving that car a domestic terrorist, that really was outrageous,” Blitzer said of Secretary Kristi Noem’s statement on the killing of Renee Good.

“We say it was an act of domestic terrorism, and in no way is that outrageous. What we saw on the ground there—she had been stalking and harassing law enforcement throughout the morning, and then she went on to use her car as a deadly weapon,” McLaughlin replied.

“She was driving by after dropping off her six-year-old boy,” Blitzer shot back.

“That’s not—she was not—that’s just simply not true. I have the facts on the ground. I mean, if you look at it, for the hours before—” McLaughlin replied as Brown cut in, “Do you have more information you can release to give the public a better understanding?”

“If I can give you the facts of what happened that morning: at 9:30 a.m. Central time—this is where that incident occurred in Minneapolis—this individual, for hours before, had been stalking and harassing law enforcement, impeding operations. At the time of that incident, our law enforcement approached this individual’s vehicle as she was blocking in our law enforcement. That is a federal crime,” McLaughlin claimed, adding:

They asked her to get out of the car, to stop obstructing law enforcement. You saw from the video that her partner had been walking around harassing the law enforcement officer. Our officer was in front of her. She gunned the vehicle, and that’s when things turned dangerous and deadly. If you don’t listen to lawful commands of federal law enforcement, if you use your vehicle as a weapon, that is absolutely an act of domestic terrorism.

“I mean, you just mentioned he stepped in front of the vehicle, and there is no confirmation—I mean, there have been different analyses of this vehicle, and of course we would love more facts to fill in the picture—but she’s also turning the wheel, and he did step in front of a vehicle. As part of this, is that part of the training for ICE agents during an encounter with a vehicle?” Brown pressed.

“When they’re being blocked, when you’re being impeded,” McLaughlin replied as Brown insisted, “But cars were going by.”

“You’re not seeing the full video. There are cars behind this individual that could not get through. So again, we’re talking about manipulative editing and only showing part of the—” McLaughlin continued as Brown said, “we welcome any more evidence.”

“Pamela, there’s a very simple solution here. Tim Walz and Mayor Frey should let us into their jails. Those 1,400 individuals, those criminal illegal aliens who have already had their due process—let us in those jails, let us take those murderers, those rapists, those child pedophiles out. That would simply solve the solution. Work with state and local law enforcement. That is what we’re asking,” McLaughlin replied, pivoting to attacking Democrats.

