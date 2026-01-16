Ro Khanna Calls to Release the Epstein Files When Hannity Accuses Him of Not Wanting to Stop Pedophiles

Fox News’s Sean Hannity tried to rake Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) over the coals for refusing to condemn Renee Good, the 37-year-old Minneapolis poet who was shot and killed by ICE when the officer claimed she was trying to kill him with her vehicle.

Khanna appeared on Hannity Thursday night, where he was asked, “Why won’t you condemn this woman that tried to run that ICE agent over in Minnesota that started all of this?”

“I believe in secure borders. I believe that we need an agency that —” Khanna began before Hannity cut him off.

“Why won’t you condemn it, then? Why won’t you condemn somebody that uses a car to try to kill an officer?”

“Because I don’t believe that the justification for that is to take an American — By the way, she’s an American mother, 37-years old, and she was shot at point blank and killed,” Khanna said.

Hannity continued:

HANNITY: Who took a 4,000-pound vehicle and drove it right towards a law officer, a law enforcement officer. KHANNA: I believe that officer used excessive use of force and should not have killed that woman. But here’s the point, Sean, and I would hope you would agree. I hope the president, if he’s watching — HANNITY: I wish it didn’t happen. KHANNA: Why don’t we deescalate? Why don’t we lower the temperature in this country, lower the rhetoric, figure out how we enforce immigration laws, but not have ICE agents — HANNITY: How about you let ICE do their job and you support law enforcement and enforcing the laws — KHANNA: If they do it constitutionally! HANNITY: The problem is your party. Your party is out there demonizing them, calling them Nazis, gestapo, fascists. KHANNA: I never used that word!

The argument then focused on the undocumented immigrants with criminal records.

“Some of them are murderers and rapists!” Hannity exclaimed. “And you didn’t get off your ass when it came to Laken Riley and Jocelyn Nungaray when you were at a joint session speech. Why not?”

“Because I believe that the ones who are criminals should be deported. But that’s not —”

“You could have stood up for their families, and you should be able to put out the names of the people that were murdered. You should care about getting rid of pedophiles, murderers, rapists, traffickers, gang members —” Hannity said, touching on Khanna’s major issue with the Trump administration.

“I care most about the pedophiles!” Khanna declared. “The Epstein files! I’ve been calling for the release of the Epstein files!”

Khanna and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) have called for Attorney General Pam Bondi to be held in contempt of Congress for failing to release all of the files on sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and his associates by a the designated deadline, which is now 28 days past due.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.