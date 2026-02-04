‘You’re Really Gross’: Jessica Tarlov Disgusted by Jesse Watters’ Questions About Her Dating Preferences

A discussion about California Governor Gavin Newsom’s presidential prospects ended with Jessica Tarlov telling Jesse Watters, “You’re gross.”

On Wednesday’s installment of The Five on Fox News, Tarlov said Newsom’s opponents will attempt to use California as a cudgel to try to derail his aspirations.

“There’s push and pull, but this is what the debate is going to be,” she said. “Like when he was up there with Ron DeSantis when they did that debate with Sean Hannity and, they went California v. Florida. And when you come from a coastal state, especially one as big as California, and they definitely had some bad years. We covered a lot of poop on the sidewalks in San Francisco and things like that. It’s going to be tough in a Democratic Primary. But he’s not afraid of the challenge. And Democrats are looking for someone at this moment who will stand up and fight. And he is ready to do that.”

Watters responded by questioning whether Newsom’s identity as a straight white man will pose an issue in 2028. Co-host Greg Gutfeld also jumped in and helped send the segment off the rails:

WATTERS: And he’s a straight white man. Is that gonna be a problem, Jessica? TARLOV: I am very into straight white men myself. I married one. So, I think it’s gonna be fine. WATTERS: Ok. GUTFELD: How dare you. TARLOV: What? Him or me? GUTFELD: You are now into straight white men? TARLOV: Not exclusively. I like everybody, I guess, but I married one. GUTFELD: Ok. WATTERS: Is he Christian? TARLOV: Brian was raised Catholic. WATTERS: Ok, just checking. Just wanna make sure we check all the boxes. TARLOV: Also, all religions are good and fine. GUTFELD: All of them? WATTERS: I like it on the record here. Even Islam? TARLOV: Get out. You’re really gross. WATTERS: I’m just kidding. We love Muslims.

Watch above via Fox News.

