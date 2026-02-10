‘Utter Sh*t’: Piers Morgan Cuts Guest’s Microphone for Spreading ‘Repulsive’ Conspiracy Theories About Epstein Victims

Piers Morgan lost it at a guest and cut off her microphone on Monday after she attempted to smear victims of the late serial sex offender Jeffrey Epstein with “repulsive” conspiracy theories.

During an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, British socialite and aristocrat Lady Victoria Hervey attempted to smear Epstein’s victims – including the late Virginia Giuffre, who took her own life last year – suggesting that they were of poor “quality” and “caliber.”

'With the greatest respect, I think you talk utter s***.' Piers Morgan responds to Lady Victoria Hervey calling Epstein victims liars: "David Boies might well sue you over what you just said!" Watch more👇 📺 https://t.co/pTagHdRkxh

@piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/XYZhgpgOUq — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) February 10, 2026

“A couple of months ago, I had a British girl reach out to me and she said that her and her friend met Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia the weekend of March 10, 2001 at the Dorchester Hotel,” claimed Hervey, who has repeatedly spread conspiracy theories about Epstein’s victims and in defense of the disgraced Prince Andrew. “Virginia lured them to Jeffrey’s hotel. She made the girls lie and say that they were 18 years old. One was 13, one was 14. They actually signed NDAs with Virginia and David Boies paid them off. Now, they’re too scared to come out.”

Morgan interrupted, “Well, unless you’ve got evidence for any of that, I’m not gonna allow you to spew any cock and bull conspiracy theory that has come to your mind.”

After Hervey suggested that “the floodgates” would “open” after Boies passes away, Morgan snapped, “David Boies might well sue you over what you just said. It’s a very serious defamation.”

“I am very much in touch with the police, literally on WhatsApp,” insisted Hervey. “And they know a lot of information that you guys are not privy to.”

“Do you know what, Victoria? With the greatest of respect, I think you talk utter sh*t,” shot back Morgan. “And I’m sorry, I’ve known you a long time, I think you’ve disappeared down a conspiracy rabbit hole that is frankly repulsive.”

He continued, “You don’t give a damn about these girls. You don’t give a damn about these victims. You think it’s fine to smear all of them. You admit it. You proudly admit it and I think it’s shameful. We now know from these documents just how disgusting this scandal is and yet still you come on shows like this and you’re still in total denial for reasons that completely baffle me.”

“Well, can we talk about the quality of girls?” asked Hervey. “So Anouska De Georgiou as an example. You know what she did? Like this is the calber of person we’re talking about.”

Morgan snapped, “Actually, I’m not gonna let you smear them. I’m sorry, I’m not. I’m just not gonna let you do it. No, I’m not gonna let you do it! Sorry, cut her mic, I’m not gonna let you do it. I’m not letting you do it! I’m not letting you smear these victims anymore.”

Morgan’s producer then proceeded to cut Hervey’s microphone.

Watch above via Piers Morgan Uncensored.

