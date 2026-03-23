WATCH: CNN Host Announces She’s Quitting Network Live On-Air

CNN host Rahel Solomon hit viewers with some breaking personal news on Monday when she announced live on-air that she was leaving the channel.

Solomon shared she was quitting during the final segment of Early Start, the morning news show she has anchored since March 2025.

“Okay, now to some personal news,” Solomon said after taking a brief pause and flashing a big smile.

“I have decided that this will be my last week at CNN. More to come on what’s next for me, but I’m really excited about this next chapter,” Solomon said. “For now, a huge, huge thank you to the team here on early start. We have covered some major breaking news during our hours and I am so proud to have worked alongside you.”

She said she will be cheering for CNN to succeed, even though she won’t be around anymore. The 37-year-old Solomon said Friday will be her last day hosting the program.

“We are grateful to Rahel for all her contributions to CNN over the past four years and are supportive of her decision,” a CNN spokesperson told Mediaite. “We wish her all the best in her next chapter.”

The New York Post reported, “A person close to the company noted that top brass are supportive of Solomon’s decision.”

Solomon first joined CNN in 2022 after working at CNBC, where she was a general assignment reporter working on several of the business-focused channel’s shows. She started as a business correspondent at CNN before getting her own show during the network’s lineup shakeup last year.

The Daily Mail reported, “Solomon’s fellow staffers were said to be ‘supportive’ of her decision to leave for good.” Her exit comes a few months after Solomon announced the birth of her first child and shortly after Solomon returned from maternity leave.

Solomon’s departure also comes as CNN’s parent company Warner Bros. Discovery is in the process of being sold for $111 billion to Paramount Skydance.

Watch Solomon announce her exit above.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!