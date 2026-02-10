Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-NJ) straight up asked acting ICE Director Todd Lyons if he believes he’s going to “hell” during a House hearing on Tuesday.

During an immigration-focused hearing, McIver voted that “people are dying” and argued officials like Lyons don’t seem to “care.” She then confirmed whether he was religious before accusing him of having blood on his hands. Her questions come as cities have been hit with anti-ICE protests, including in Minneapolis, where federal immigration agents shot and killed two citizens last month.

“How do you think Judgment Day will work for you with so much blood on your hands?” McIver asked Lyons.

“I’m not going to entertain that question,” Lyons said.

McIver — who was charged with assaulting law enforcement recently over a visit to a Newark immigration facility — then doubled down and asked a more specific and pointed version of her question.

“Oh, okay. Of course not. Do you think you’re going to hell, Mr. Lyons?” she asked.

“I’m not going to answer that,” Lyons said again.

“Of course not,” McIver said as she was told to suspend her line of questions.

She attempted to continue, but was told to cease with her personal questions.

House Homeland Security Committee Chair Andrew Garbarino (R-NY) reminded LaMonica and others that “aggressively attacking” the witnesses is not allowed and goes against the body’s “tradition.”

“I’m just asking a question. You guys are always talking about religion here and the Bible. I mean, it’s okay for me to ask a question, right?” McIversaid, assuring Garbarino she received his “note.”

McIver was one of a group of Democrats who visited a Newark immigration facility where things became tense and confrontational. Prosecutors are accusing McIver of assaulting law enforcement officers during a scuffle between protesters and agents, something she has denied.

Watch above via CSPAN.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!