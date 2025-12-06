TV reporters can get hit with a lot of unexpected factors during broadcast on the street, and New Zealand journalist Jess Tyson proved that to be more than true when a bird literally flew into her face on camera.

Tyson shared video of the incident, which occurred last month, to her Instagram this week. While trying to film a segment for the show Te Ao with Moana at Commercial Bay in Auckland a bird flew straight into Tyson’s shot and crashed into her face.

In the footage, Tyson turned from the camera and exclaimed that something might be wrong with her eye.

“Oh, s**t, you’re bleeding,” a co-worker said.

“Am I?” the reporter asked.

“Yeah, the co-worker confirmed.

“Oh, f**k, Tyson said.

Someone who witnessed the crash helped Tyson seek first aid help in a nearby building. After that it was right back to the street to finish her segment.

“I didn’t have to continue but I decided I wanted to because I wasn’t happy with my first takes,” she told TODAY on Friday.

The reporter later told viewers concerned about the incident that she did not sustain any major injuries to her eye.

“My eye is all good,” she said.

Tyson, formerly Miss World New Zealand, was light-humored about the incident later on Instagram.

“The commitment to the job is real! Bird needed (glasses) really!” she wrote.

Tyson told TODAY that she has a small scratch, but she’s doing fine.

“Before it happened I was focusing so hard on trying to get my lines right so when the bird hit me it was such a huge shock! The impact itself was most surprising and felt like a heavy pillow was being smacked onto my face. Then next minute I started bleeding,” she said.

Her scar, she joked, is now evidence of a “hilarious story.”

“So many people are shocked but it’s made a lot of people laugh and I love bringing happiness to people!” she said.

Watch above via FOX-32 Chicago.