Trump Makes Easy Transition From Talking Iran War to White House Ballroom: ‘I Always Liked Gold!’

President Donald Trump made an easy transition on Monday from talking about the deadly war in Iran to raving about the massive ballroom he’s building in the former East Wing of the White House.

Trump took a few minutes at the beginning of a pre-planned Medal of Honor ceremony to provide an update on Operation Epic Fury, which began early Saturday and killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

“Today the United States military continues to carry out large-scale combat operations in Iran to eliminate the great threats posed to America by this terrible terrorist regime,” Trump said, before bashing former President Barack Obama’s “horrible, horrible, dangerous” Iran nuclear deal.

“So, we are ahead of schedule there [Iran] by a lot. But please join me in thanking every American service member who bravely is standing in harm’s way,” said Trump before pivoting to talk about his pet building project.

“We have a lot of a lot of great service members here with us in this beautiful building. Isn’t it beautiful?” Trump asked.

He continued:

We are adding on to that building a little bit. We are improving the building. See that nice drape? When it comes down, you see a very deep hole. In about a year-and-a-half from now, you’re going to see a very, very beautiful building. There is your entrance to it right there. In fact, it looks so nice, I think I’ll save money on the doors. Because you can’t get more beautiful than that. I picked those drapes in my first term. I always liked gold! But I think we can save a lot of money. I just saved curtains. It will be spectacular. The most beautiful — I believe because I have built many a ballroom. It will be the most beautiful ballroom anywhere in the world. When you hear all that hammering out there, you will know why the first lady is not thrilled, exactly. [Laughs] She said, will the pile drivers ever stop? They go from 6:00 in the morning until 11:30 in the evening. Can you imagine here? To me, that is a beautiful sound. She doesn’t like it. I love it. To me, other than here, because we are donating it, not a penny to the taxpayer. It will be under budget, ahead of schedule. It will be $400 million or less. Most people say $400 million or more. No, it will be less. But, when I hear that sound, that beautiful sound behind me, it means money, so I like it. But my wife isn’t thrilled. She said, “This is getting crazy.” I said, “Don’t worry about it. We will be all finished up in a few months.”

After riffing about the ballroom, Trump finally got to “the reason that we are gathered this morning, to recognize the unsurpassed courage of three really incredible American heroes, one living and two no longer with us.”

