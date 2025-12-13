‘It’s Disgusting!’ CNN Anchor Stunned By Slogan On ‘Trump Condoms’ In Epstein Dump

CNN anchor Erin Burnett was stunned by the phrase printed on “Trump Condoms” that were included in a new Jeffrey Epstein photo dump, exclaiming “I can’t believe I have to read this!”

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released a new tranche of 19 photos from Epstein’s estate on Friday, several of which depicted President Donald Trump or Trump-related effects.

Among those was a picture of a box of “Trump Condoms” that featured a phrase that was hotly debated by Republican candidates during the 2016 election and refuted by Stormy Daniels — the stage name of the former Stephanie Clifford — in a string of insults.

On Friday night’s edition of CNN’s OutFront, Burnett had trouble getting through a description of the condos as she broke down the news:

BURNETT: House Democrats releasing the newly obtained photos and Trump was asked about them just a few moments ago.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I haven’t seen it, but I mean, everybody knew this man. He was all over Palm Beach. His photos with everybody. I mean, almost there are hundreds and hundreds of people that have photos with him, so that’s no big deal. I know nothing about it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BURNETT: Of course, among the people with photos with Epstein is Trump himself. And of course it is important. One new photo released today that had been in Epstein’s possession shows Epstein and Trump standing shoulder to shoulder. Another shows Trump with six women wearing leis. The women’s faces were redacted by the committee. But you see Trump there.

There’s a photo of Trump with another woman whose face is blacked out on a plane. And then there was a photo that Epstein kept as well, a bowl of novelty condoms with a caricature of Trump’s face on the wrapper and the words, quote — can’t believe I have to read this!

“I’m huge.”

The condoms are in a bowl with a sign that says “Trump condom, $4.50.”

And even as you laugh, to think about the fact that this was Jeffrey Epstein’s possession, it’s disgusting!

Of course, it wasn’t just Trump. Epstein also had a photo of himself and Steve Bbannon. And this was Trump’s point, that a lot of people knew him.

There was another one that was a picture of Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and others with former President Bill Clinton, who, of course, also spent plenty of time with Epstein. There are photos of Epstein with Woody Allen and a photo of the former treasury secretary, Larry Summers, on a plane as well.

Now, none of the released images in this case depict any specific sexual misconduct. It’s also not clear when or where they were taken or who took them. But despite Trump trying to downplay it today right when he says it’s no big deal, and hundreds of hundreds of people took photos with Epstein, right, the takeaway from that would be, oh, you know, who knows what might anything with him. Just really quick photo. Lots of people have them.

But the thing about it is, is that Trump was not just one of hundreds of people that Epstein took photos with, right? They knew each other, and they knew each other well, and they knew each other over a long period of time.

Listen to what we have heard time and time again from people who knew them in those years.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: They were best friends.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: They were best friends.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Was his best friend.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BURNETT: And, of course, that friendship was specific and important.