Trump Escalates New Threat of ICE Crackdown With Target Date

The clock is ticking.

President Donald Trump doubled down on his plan to send ICE agents to airports on Saturday afternoon, with the president saying the agents will start helping with security on Monday. The president said in a post on Truth Social it is a necessary move because the “Fascist Democrats will never protect America,” and that he has already warned ICE to “GET READY.”

His post comes a day after the Senate rejected a Department of Homeland Security funding bill for the fifth time on Friday — extending the partial government shutdown that has hit agencies like TSA and ICE.

“The Radical Left Democrats have hurt so many people with their vicious and uncaring ways,” Trump started his post off by saying. “What they have done to the Department of Homeland Security, our fantastic TSA Officers, and, most importantly, the great people of our Country, is an absolute disgrace.”

He continued:

If the Democrats do not allow for Just and Proper Security at our Airports, and elsewhere throughout our Country, ICE will do the job far better than ever done before! The Fascist Democrats will never protect America, but the Republicans will. Just like the Radical Left allowed millions of Criminals to pour into our Country through their ridiculous and dangerous Open Border Policy, the Republicans closed it all down, and we now have the Strongest Border in American History. Likewise, I look forward to moving ICE in on Monday, and have already told them to, “GET READY.” NO MORE WAITING, NO MORE GAMES! President DONALD J. TRUMP

That post came shortly after Trump posted about his plan to use ICE to help with airport security. Trump said the immigration agents will perform “like no one has ever seen before” at the airport, and added they will be on the lookout for illegal immigrants, “with heavy emphasis on those from Somalia.” He then bashed Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) for the fraud claims that have rocked their state.

The Hill reported on Friday Democrats have “dug in their heels against any bill” that would fund ICE “without implementing reforms.”

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