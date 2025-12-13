‘You’re Seeing the Sausage Being Made’ Cheryl Hines and Pete Hegseth’s Wife Dish to Fox News About Being Married to Trump Cabinet Members

Fox & Friends Weekend co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy scored a group interview with eight wives of President Donald Trump’s cabinet on Saturday — and actress Cheryl Hines, the wife of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., admitted it has been “fascinating” to get a behind-the-scenes look at the administration.

Or, as Campos-Duffy put it, “you’re seeing the sausage being made.”

That comment drew a laugh from Hines and and a few other wives, with the Curb Your Enthusiasm star confirming, “the sausage being made — yes, yes.”

Hines was not asked about her husband’s alleged “digital” affair with writer Olivia Nuzzi, which has become a viral story again over the last month.

Campos-Duffy then moved to asking Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s wife, Jennifer Rauchet Hegseth, what the “biggest surprise” has been during their first year; Hegseth said she has been pleasantly surprised by “how quickly” her family has adjusted to the “very different” world of politics.

She added later that her husband, whom she met while they both worked at Fox News, took his job “only because he cares about the troops and our country.”

Allison Lutnick, the wife of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, told Campos-Duffy that for her, the biggest surprise so far has been how she found out her husband was going to be part of Trump’s second administration.

“I learned about it in my kitchen when his picture came up on the TV screen,” she said.

The five other spouses interviewed were: Jeannette Rubio, wife of Secretary of State Marco Rubio; Kathryn Burgum, wife of Interior Secretary Doug Burgum; Marlo Greer, wife of U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer; Robin Turner, the wife of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner; Lisa Collins, wife of Veteran Affairs Secretary Doug Collins.

Kathryn Burgum told Fox News it feels like the wives are all on “one big team,” which is being “led by this really incredible leader who has a lot of courage and makes very quick decisions.”

Watch above via Fox News.