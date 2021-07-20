A 23-year-old who worked in the press shop for former President Donald Trump and House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) announced, on Tuesday, her run for the U.S. House of Representatives.

In a campaign launch video which has picked up steam on social media, Karoline Leavitt, who is running for the Republican nomination next year in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District to face incumbent Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas, decried issues including Big Tech censorship as someone whose Twitter account was temporarily suspended in May in what the social media company said was “in error.”

“Everywhere you look, conservatives, myself included, are being censored and silenced,” she said following a Fox News soundbite about her Twitter account being suspended and reinstated. “And our freedoms to speak freely, think independently, bear arms, go to church and operate our own businesses are being infringed by radical Democrats.”

Leavitt touted her time as an assistant press secretary and presidential writer in the Trump White House that included fighting “for the forgotten men and women of this country and combat the biased, fake news media that attacked us every single day.”

Leavitt then touted her time as Stefanik’s spokesperson that included experiencing Biden undoing her former boss’s agenda.

“In D.C., I watched in disgust as President [Joe] Biden and the radical Democrats completely dismantled the progress we made under President Trump in just six months,” she said. “New Hampshire’s radical-in-disguise Democrat leadership votes in lockstep with Nancy Pelosi and has abandoned families like my own with higher taxes, gun control, open borders, defunding our police, weakening our military, critical race theory in our schools, a federal government takeover of our elections and threatening New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary status.”

Leavitt said she plans to “Biden administration accountable, lower taxes, secure our border, defend the Second Amendment, stand up for life, always back our men and women in blue and restore our election integrity.”

She then said, “We must fight the fake news, cancel culture and Big Tech so they stop brainwashing our children and let’s finally finish draining the swamp by passing term limits and kicking corrupt career politicians out of our government.”

