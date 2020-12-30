Five hundred doses of the Moderna vaccine were thrown out at a Wisconsin clinic after being unrefrigerated for too long.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require cold storage, and every dose is vital for getting as many people vaccinated as possible.

A few days ago, per multiple reports, Advocate Aurora Health revealed that those 500 doses were discarded because they were not being refrigerated at Aurora Medical Center, in what was described as “unintended human error.”

But there’s a rather stunning new development that broke earlier Wednesday night. Advocate Aurora Health said in a new statement, “We immediately launched an internal review and were led to believe this was caused by inadvertent human error. The individual in question today acknowledged that they intentionally removed the vaccine from refrigeration.”

Not good. Clinic outside Milwaukee initially thought vaccine vials were removed from refrigeration, spoiling more than 500 doses, as the result of an accident. Now they’re saying the damage was intentional. pic.twitter.com/zzHVqAA2sN — Isaac Stanley-Becker (@isaacstanbecker) December 31, 2020

The statement says they’ve informed authorities and expresses they’re “more than disappointed that this individual’s actions will result in a delay of more than 500 people receiving their vaccine.”

“This was a violation of our core values, and the individual is no longer employed by us,” it adds.

You can watch a report from Fox 6 above.

