ABC’s Matt Dowd Sparks Fevered Backlash With Coronavirus Pandemic Advice: ‘This Is One Of The Worst Tweets I’ve Ever Seen’

ABC political analyst and former Bush strategist Matthew Dowd encountered furious social media antibodies with a now-deleted tweet in which he wrote about attending a large gathering during the coronavirus pandemic, and advised “Let us not let fear change who we are.”

On Friday night, Dowd went for some cultural uplift, writing “Went to a fundraiser tonight in wimberley for 2 friends of mine who are part of Rebelle Rally, the 1st women’s off-road navigation rally raid in the U.S.:

“We gathered, hugged, listened to live music, laughed,” he continued, then added “Let us not let fear change who we are. Let us connect w/ one another.”

That tweet, which goes against the “social distancing” advice that public health experts have been tirelessly disseminating, went ironically viral.

Reactions ranged from zero to calling Dowd “sociopathic” — and worse — in record time.

This is one of the worst tweets I’ve ever seen — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) March 14, 2020

“I am proudly defying the advice and consensus of medical experts during a pandemic, because I am virtuous, and you should too!” is definitely a take. https://t.co/Yx64RcDHpI — Kristen Soltis Anderson (@KSoltisAnderson) March 14, 2020

This is a onetime situation where publicly shaming people on social media might be a good thing — like, saving lives good. So DO NOT DO WHAT THIS GUY IS DOING, health professionals are begging us to minimize contact and avoid gatherings. This behavior can kill. https://t.co/NwYUErNCxD — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) March 14, 2020

You know what else will change who we are? A virus with a very high fatality rate. Many of my loved ones are older and immunocompromised. I don’t want them to die.I’m glad you had a fun time! https://t.co/0uEAR8qA13— Zach Heltzel (@zachheltzel) March 14, 2020

This is so fucking irresponsible. https://t.co/JQei0ebuz8 — Nima Shirazi (@WideAsleepNima) March 14, 2020

Wildly irresponsible. Going out and hugging people right now is sociopathic—encouraging others do the same is even worse. You’re not just hurting yourself, you’re hurting society, particularly our most vulnerable. You don’t have that moral right. Just wait a few weeks ffs. https://t.co/FEJ48SGSbH — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) March 14, 2020

Pretty rich seeing “let’s not let fear change us” from George W. Bush’s chief strategist for 2004, where they literally juiced the terror alerts to help Bush win. Anyway I hope Matthew keeps getting long passionate hugs during a raging pandemic https://t.co/jic5fD90x3 — Brendan James (@deep_beige) March 14, 2020

Didn’t you kill enough people at your old job? — David Klion (@DavidKlion) March 14, 2020

This has been ratioed but not nearly enough, and unlike sanitizer guy, Matthew Dowd is a former Bush administration official and mainstream media personality who refuses to back down on this criminally dangerous advice https://t.co/4mv5T226yX — David Klion (@DavidKlion) March 14, 2020

Dowd did receive some support from the Spiritual Life Strategist quarter, so he’s got that going for him.

Sounds wonderful so glad you had a good time! As they say get busy living or get busy dying :-) so happy you are thriving under these circumstances. — Ariaa Jaeger (@AriaaJaeger) March 14, 2020

Dowd apparently agreed with CNN’s Daniel Dale, and deleted the tweet Saturday morning. He wrote several clarifying tweets as well.

Just so there isn’t a misconception of a tweet i sent last night related to a local gathering here in Wimberley. My intent was to say we need to figure out a way to bond as a community in this bizarre time. Of course we should all follow the advice of the medical professionals. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) March 14, 2020

Never said people are being hysterical. And have since deleted tweet. My only intent was say we all need to figure out a way to bond as a community in this time. Of course we should all follow advice of medical professionals. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) March 14, 2020

Fact check: The advice of medical professionals does not include hugging people at large public gatherings.

