The disturbing attack on Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) is drawing condemnation from conservatives not only on the center-right, but even some on the far-right.

The assault took place Saturday at the Texas Republican Party convention. Far-right social media activist Alex Stein and other individuals who were identified as Proud Boys by witnesses on scene began shouting “eyepatch McCain” at the Texas congressman. According to eyewitness accounts obtained by Mediaite, Crenshaw’s campaign manager was shoved into a pillar and several people were hit with cameras.

“Dan Crenshaw is a traitor!” An unknown person shouted at the congressman, during the altercation. “He needs to be hung for treason!”

Conservatives from just right of center to the fringes denounced the attack:

This is absolutely horrid. Attacking Rep. Dan Crenshaw & mocking his war wound from his service as a Navy SEAL, while also disparaging another war hero, John McCain…All the result of Tucker Carlson’s dangerous & repulsive rhetoric on Fox News. Will Republicans denounce this?! https://t.co/foOIQlZbrb — Olivia of Troye (@OliviaTroye) June 18, 2022

Where is Kevin McCarthy? He’s supposed to defend his members. Now granted, Crenshaw isn’t MTG or a crazy, but @GOPLeader still should say something. Does McCarthy also appreciate McCains war record? Maybe after the speaker race… ya that it https://t.co/pNThj4f8Di — Adam Kinzinger🇺🇦🇺🇸✌️ (@AdamKinzinger) June 19, 2022

This is both pathetic and dangerous. I wonder . . . is Tucker proud that the worst men of the right use his insult? https://t.co/eFvwj4Vitc — David French (@DavidAFrench) June 18, 2022

The constant ratcheting up of hateful and conspiratorial rhetoric has very real consequences. https://t.co/7mVLmHLDAb — Doug Heye (@DougHeye) June 18, 2022

I don’t like Dan Crenshaw at all, but instead of screaming in his face, you could do the craziest of things and work to find a good candidate to defeat him in the primary. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 18, 2022

I *DO* like Crenshaw, but I’m glad to see that even someone who doesn’t like him can have a well reasoned take. https://t.co/eSGIVjcud9 — Rebecca Downs (@RebeccaRoseGold) June 19, 2022

This behavior is absolute bullshit. @DanCrenshawTX deserves way better than that. Hell, anyone does. — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) June 18, 2022

The word RINO is abused. RINO does not mean you are not in lock step with former President Donald Trump. You can say anything you want about @AdamKinzinger, Mike Pence, @MeghanMcCain, @RepLizCheney and @DanCrenshawTX, but look at policies they support. They are not RINOs. 1/. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) June 18, 2022

Like I always say: Why churlishly insult one veteran when you can insult two at the same time? https://t.co/GNdA4Se02m — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) June 18, 2022

Here are a few things you should know about @DanCrenshawTX, a hero who gave of himself to defend our country. pic.twitter.com/q6qPLD8FGw — Dade Phelan (@DadePhelan) June 18, 2022

