‘Absolutely Disgusting’: Conservatives Denounce Right-Wing Extremists Who Launched Stunning Assault on Dan Crenshaw

By Joe DePaoloJun 19th, 2022, 10:55 am
 

The disturbing attack on Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) is drawing condemnation from conservatives not only on the center-right, but even some on the far-right.

The assault took place Saturday at the Texas Republican Party convention. Far-right social media activist Alex Stein and other individuals who were identified as Proud Boys by witnesses on scene began shouting “eyepatch McCain” at the Texas congressman. According to eyewitness accounts obtained by Mediaite, Crenshaw’s campaign manager was shoved into a pillar and several people were hit with cameras.

“Dan Crenshaw is a traitor!” An unknown person shouted at the congressman, during the altercation. “He needs to be hung for treason!”

Conservatives from just right of center to the fringes denounced the attack:

