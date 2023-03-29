Actress Melissa Joan Hart Tearfully Describes Helping Kids Escape Nashville School Shooting

Actress Melissa Joan Hart, a resident of Nashville, tearfully described helping a class of children cross a highway as they escaped from the school shooting on Monday that left three children and three adults dead.

The actress, best known for her role in Sabrina the Teenage Witch, lives in Nashville with her husband and her three children, ages 10, 15, and 17. Hart and her husband were on their way to parent-teacher conferences at their children’s school on Monday when they noticed a group of children running out of the woods coming from Nashville’s Covenant School.

“My kids go to school right next to a school where there was a shooting today,” Hart explained.

“We moved here from Connecticut where we were in a school a little ways down from Sandy Hook,” Hart said, referencing the 2012 elementary school shooting that left 20 children and six school staff dead.

Hart explained that this was her family’s second experience with a school shooting where her children were in close proximity.

“Luckily, we are all okay, but we did, my husband and I were on our way to school for conferences and luckily our kids weren’t in today,” Hart said tearfully. “We helped a class of kindergartners across a busy highway that were climbing out of the woods, they were trying to escape the shooter situation at their school.”

“So we helped all these tiny little — little kids cross the road and get their teachers over there, and we helped a mom reunite with her children. I don’t know what to say anymore. It is just — enough is enough and, just pray. Pray for the families,” she concluded.

Watch via Melissa Joan Hart on Instagram.

