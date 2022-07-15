‘Actually Quite the Compliment’: MTG Hosts and Praises Far-Right Troll Who Cat-Called ‘Big Booty Latina’ AOC on Capitol Steps

Controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) spoke with far-right troll Alex Stein on her Facebook show on Thursday and praised his recent cat-calling of her congressional colleague Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

“So AOC, who was very upset. You know, you’re a comedian. You’re doing what you do, saying things are actually quite the compliments,” Greene said referring to Stein confronting Ocasio-Cortez on the step of the Capitol and calling to her saying she is his “favorite big booty Latina” and “hot hot hot like a tamale” even if she likes to “kill babies.”

“She’s Jenny from the block,” said Stein in response.

“I mean, J-Lo is known for her voluptuous derriere. And all I was trying to do is say, you look great,” the self-proclaim troll added.

“And I’m in Texas and you’re in Georgia. So we have Southern hospitality. That’s how we talk. You’re a beautiful lady. You are a very beautiful lady. And I don’t mean that anything sexual, as you’re saying, I’m just commenting on your beauty,” he then said turning to Greene.

“I don’t think that that for me is some sort of negative thing. But they live in a, in a society where compliments are bigotry and based on racism,” Stein added, blaming Ocasio-Cortez for taking offense to be called a “big booty Latina.”

Greene agreed and said Ocasio-Cortez should have offered Stein her appreciation for the remarks, “I think women should be confident if a man gives you a compliment, a woman can say ‘thank you.’”

Ocasio-Cortez posted about the incident and noted, “It’s just a bummer to work in an institution that openly allowed this, but talking about it only invites more. Just really sad.” She called the interaction a “deeply disgusting incident.”

Stein, who is a regular guest on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s InfoWars and interviews white nationalists like Baked Alaska, made headlines last month for sparking a clash with Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX).

Stein confronted Crenshaw at the Texas Republican Convention in mid-June and screamed at him he’s a “globalist RINO” and “eyepatch McCain” while physically clashing with his staff.

Crenshaw later jabbed Stein on Twitter, saying, “This is what happens when angry little boys like @alexstein99 don’t grow up and can’t get girlfriends.”

