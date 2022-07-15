CNN Drops Bomb: DC Cop Who Was in Motorcade ‘Corroborated’ Trump SUV Freakout to Jan. 6 Committee

CNN says a DC Metropolitan Police officer who was part of then-President Donald Trump‘s motorcade has corroborated to the January 6 committee “what was seen” during the altercation described by Cassidy Hutchinson in her bombshell testimony.

One of the most talked-about aspects of the January 6 hearings has been Hutchinson, the former top aide to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows who dropped bombshell after bombshell at a surprise hearing two weeks ago. The most explosive of these was her description of a wild fracas in an armored SUV when the Secret Service refused to take him to the Capitol.

Following that testimony, a series of reports surfaced that insisted the agents involved — Tony Ornato and Robert Engel — are prepared to testify it didn’t happen the way Hutchinson said, that Trump did not grab the steering wheel or try to choke one of them.

Ornato and Engel have yet to testify under oath, but the stories served to muddy Hutchinson’s testimony for days or weeks without any cost over what may or may not end up being subjective or minor discrepancies.

On Thursday night, CNN’s Jamie Gangel and Annie Grayer dropped a scoop that may serve to counter those stories — an apparent leak that unspecified aspects of Hutchinson’s story have been corroborated to the committee:

A Washington, DC, police officer has corroborated to the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, details regarding a heated exchange former President Donald Trump had with his Secret Service detail when he was told he could not go to the US Capitol after his rally, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN. The officer with the Metropolitan Police Department was in the motorcade with the Secret Service for Trump on January 6 and recounted what was seen to committee investigators, according to the source. The report goes on to say that the committee “is also engaging with the driver who was in the presidential SUV regarding possible testimony.”

Watch another reporter deliver the news onscreen above, via CNN.

