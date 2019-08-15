The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) said on Thursday that they disagree with Israel’s decision to block Democratic Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib from entering the country.

“We disagree with Reps. Omar and Tlaib’s support for the anti-Israel and anti-peace BDS movement, along with Rep. Tlaib’s calls for a one-state solution,” the organization’s statement says. “We also believe every member of Congress should be able to visit and experience our democratic ally Israel firsthand.”

Israel barred Omar and Tlaib on Thursday ahead of their planned visit to the region, citing their support for the boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement against the country. The decision came shortly after President Donald Trump tweeted that the two congresswomen “hate Israel” and the country would’ve shown “great weakness” by allowing them in.

AIPAC’s defense of Omar is particularly noteworthy, given her high-profile disputes with the pro-Israel lobbying group.

Omar was accused of anti-semitism earlier this year when she tweeted anti-semitic tropes and comments to denounce AIPAC’s influence in Congress. She was specifically condemned for saying “it’s all about the Benjamins,” which carried the insinuation that support for Israel among U.S. politicians is derived from the money they get in exchange.

